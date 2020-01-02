MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – There was a wild scene, Christmas Eve, on Miami Beach, a surveillance camera captured a man running after Jeep while shooting at it.
According to police, just after midnight, they received a 911 call about a shooting near 14th Street and Washington Avenue. Arriving officers spotted several spent shell casings on the ground and people who saw what had happened.
They were then able to find the victims who described what had happened.
The driver of the Jeep said it made “minor contact” with a silver Dodge Caravan as they pulled out of a parking spot along Washington Avenue, according to police.
The owner of the SUV was the person seen running after the Jeep as it pulled away while shooting at it multiple times. One of the bullets was absorbed by the vehicle’s door which bruised the female passenger as they sped off in fear for their lives.
Miami Beach police have released a photo of the subject and a woman he was with, they’ve asked for the public’s help in identifying them.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
