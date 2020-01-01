HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A 24-year-old Hollywood man accused of murdering his own father appeared in bond court on Wednesday morning.
The court hearing was brief but direct.
“Mr. Hall, you’re charged with premeditated murder. No bond. The court finds probable cause,” said Judge Joseph Murphy III in Broward County Circuit Court.
Police were called to the 2500 block of Pierce Street Monday night to a report of a fight between two men.
Responding officers said they found Malik Hall dead from stab wounds and his son, Jamal Hall, fleeing the scene in a red Camaro.
Jamal allegedly led officers on a two-county chase.
With the help of the Florida Highway Patrol, Hollywood officers stopped him on the northbound Florida Turnpike just south of Commercial Blvd.
Jamal was booked into BSO’s Main Jail and is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
The judge told Jamal Hall that he would remain locked up on a murder charge.
Hollywood Police tell us this was a domestic incident and it’s unclear what sparked this violence that led to a son accused of killing his father.
