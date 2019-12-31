MIAMI (CBSMiami)– Andy Williams put it best, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year”. Unless that is until you’ve had too much to drink at a Christmas or New Year’s Eve celebration.

AAA urges drivers to plan ahead for the holiday if they will be out drinking. This means choosing a Designated Driver, staying where you are celebrating, using a cab or ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft or finding another form of sober transportation.

The AAA Auto Club has teamed up with Budweiser to offer their annual ‘Tow to Go’ program which offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge.

You don’t even have to be a AAA member.

The Tow to Go program will provide safe rides home to intoxicated drivers from now to Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.

Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, ‘Tow to Go’ has kept more than 25,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives since it was designed to protect everyone on the roads, not just the intoxicated driver.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: