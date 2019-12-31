Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A 24-year-old Hollywood man is being charged with the murder of his own father.
Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Pierce Street Monday night to report of a fight between two men.
Responding officers said they found Malik Hall dead from stab wounds and his son, Jamal Hall, fleeing the scene in a red Camaro.
Jamal Hall allegedly led officers on a two-county chase. With the help of the Florida Highway Patrol, Hollywood officers stopped him on the northbound Florida Turnpike just south of Commercial Blvd.
The 24-year-old was booked into BSO’s main jail and is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
