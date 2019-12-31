HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Four people were rescued after a boat slammed into a Port Everglades inlet jetty.
Just after midnight, the 42-foot boat hit the jetty after having difficulty navigating the dark waters. One person was thrown from the boat on impact, the three others on board were injured.
It took Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, assisted by Hollywood and Ft. Lauderdale fire rescues approximately twenty minutes to remove the two men and two women.
It was one of the women who was thrown from the boat, she was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. The other three were also taken to Broward Health with various injuries. All are expected to recover.
The jetty, which is in Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, formerly known as John U. Lloyd Beach State Park, is closed to the public until further notice.
