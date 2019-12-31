



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The stage is set for 2020, literally. Bayfront Park has transformed into party central to welcome in the new year.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the New Year’s Eve bash.

Musical acts, food with a local flavor and, of course, bubbly flowing well before Pitbull takes over with his New Year’s Eve concert.

Partygoers have turned this into an all-day event.

“Oh, it’s just something to do during the day,” said one event-goer. “Enjoy and see how everything was going out here. Go to Bayside, walk here, listen to some music, eat something.”

If you’re planning to go out there, public transportation is probably your best bet. That’s what one group of dancers did.

“We just bussed here and saw that there was a few people and we were like why not. Why shouldn’t we join because we don’t have plans yet,” a dancer said.

Per tradition, there will be fireworks and the 400-foot climb of the “Big Orange” to the top of Hotel Intercontinental as midnight approaches.

Those worried about security should be at ease. There’s be plenty of officers about – both seen and unseen.

“We will have our real-time crime center which has detectives that will be monitoring cameras in the city of Miami to ensure that everything is going very smoothly and that our residents are safe,” said Officer Kiara Delva with the Miami Police Department.

Traffic around downtown will be re-routed during the event.