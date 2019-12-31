Comments
HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person has been taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 that included a car being impaled by a street sign.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened just after 3:21 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound I-95 lanes at Pembroke Road.
FHP said there was a sign on the road and a car hit it, sending the sign flying into the rear window of a white Corvette.
As many as five cars were involved in the crash, but there are only minor injuries reported.
Only one person was taken to Memorial Regional with minor injuries.
FHP has closed off two northbound right lanes, which is causing traffic delays.
