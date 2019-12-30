



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is facing a domestic battery charge after his arrest on Sunday night.

Howard, 26, was arrested by Davie police at his home following an argument over the purchase of a purse by the mother of his three children.

Police said the bedroom argument turned physical when Howard grabbed both of her arms and pushed her back against a mirrored glass wall in the hallway of their bedroom.

Howard then let her go, causing her to fall to the floor on her right arm, landing on his walking crutch, according to the report.

The victim had visible scratches and redness on her right wrist and forearm, police said. She also presented an abrasion on her right elbow from falling onto the crutch.

Howard was placed into custody for domestic battery.

Police said Howard had to be transported to Westside Regional Hospital after complaining of knee pain. He was later transported to the BSO Main Jail.

Howard was placed on injured reserve on October 28th of the current year after sustaining a knee injury during a game.

During the offseason, Howard agreed to a long-term deal with the Dolphins worth $76 million for five years, making him the highest-paid defensive back in football.