MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an early afternoon shooting in Miami.

Police say they received a shot spotter report of gunfire in the area of NW 2nd Court and 77th Street around 12:30 p.m.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a grey four-door sedan that had been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, the passenger side doors were open. There appeared to be bullet holes on the driver’s side and the rear driver side passenger window had been shattered.

Police say a 19-year-old had been shot and a juvenile girl had been cut by the flying glass.

“She was not struck by gunfire but she was hit by some glass as a result of the gunfire,” said Kiara Delva with the Miami Police Department.

The 19-year-old is expected to be OK.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their names were not released.

Police are now working to determine what led to the shooting.

Police did not know if this was a drive-by or a targetted shooting.

“I heard about six or seven gunshots while watching television,” said neighbor Margaret Hicks.

Hicks says she and her family have been too close to gunfire this month.

“It happens kind of often around here. Yesterday. The day before,” said Hicks.

Hicks is calling on neighbors and police to work together to avoid another close call for a child.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s outrageous. Something really needs to be done about it,” she said.

As police continue to collect evidence, they’re also asking for help from neighbors.

“We want anybody with any information to come forward,” said Delva.

If you know anything, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.