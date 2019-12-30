MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the gunman who opened fire early Sunday morning, killing one man and injuring another.

Evidence markers were scattered all over the parking lot of a business NW 27th Avenue near 122nd Street outside of tire shop and near a barbecue restaurant.

It’s still unclear what led to the gunfire but one man who lives in the area said large rowdy crowds tend to linger on the weekends outside of a nearby gentleman’s club and the restaurant. He added that there are often arguments and sometimes gunfire. Like what he heard around 4 a.m. Sunday.

“I all heard was pow, pow, then I heard pow, pow, somebody got hurt. I knew that was eventually going to happen. ,” said Dale Jackson.

Arriving officers found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed one of the men to Ryder Trauma in critical condition. He later died.

The second victim was taken to Aventura Hospital where he was listed as stable.

Police have not released the name of the men or indicated what may have led to the shooting.