MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In between rounds of golf at his Palm Beach club, impeachment is very much on President Donald Trump’s mind.

Early Sunday he tweeted “Crazy Nancy Pelosi should spend more time in her decaying city and less time on the impeachment Hoax!”

The president then retweeted a video that bashed San Francisco, which is in Pelosi’s district, for its homelessness problem.

Trump’s apparent anger still centers around being impeached. Pelosi has yet to send the formal articles of impeachment to the Senate, claiming she is trying to ensure a fair Senate trial.

Some Republicans have said their minds are made up, but others such as Louisiana’s John Kennedy, a staunch supporter of the president, said the American people need to see a fair process.

“I don’t want them saying, well, we were just run over by the same truck twice. It was unfair in the House and it was unfair in the Senate. I want people to think it was a level playing field,” said Kennedy.

Former vice president Joe Biden is now walking back his earlier comment that he would refuse to testify at the impeachment trial even if subpoenaed by Congress.

“I would honor whatever the Congress, in fact, legitimately asked me to do,” he said when asked about it.

Meanwhile, the White House is closely monitoring activity in North Korea where Kim Jong Un is holding a meeting of his top political leaders. US intelligence officials are preparing for North Korea to potentially return to testing missiles capable of hitting the US at any moment.

In Florida, the president also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said the call was initiated by Putin to thank President Trump for information US intelligence provided that pre-empted terrorist acts in Russia.