MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Singer Marc Anthony’s yacht, which was destroyed by a fire about two weeks ago, could soon be hauled away.
The wreckage has been uprighted off its side.
According to the Coast Guard, who is overseeing the removal of the charred yacht, cleanup costs are going to be about $300,000.
The Coast Guard said money is coming from a national fund.
The NTSB is investigating the fire, but so far there’s no word on what caused the $7 million boat to go up in flames.
It will be towed out of the marina on Watson Island sometime in the near future.
