MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has landed a head coach.
CBS4’s Mike Cugno has confirmed with a league source that the club is hiring Diego Alonso.
The hiring ends an international search for the team’s inaugural head coach.
The retired Uruguayan striker most recently coached CF Monterrey to a Concacaf Champions League title.
Inter Miami will officially announce Alonso’s hiring on Monday.
The news first reported on the ESPN Deportes program “Jorge Ramos y su Banda.”
