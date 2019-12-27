MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police officers carrying long guns went store to store in a southwest Miami-Dade shopping plaza on Friday after a man was robbed at gunpoint.

A portion of the Towne and Country Plaza parking lot was cordoned off with crime tape. Police said a man was robbed at gunpoint and his cellphone was taken.

“I saw a lady in a pink sweater shooting over there, she had a pistol and they were arguing another man,” said Justin Rivera.

He said the woman was yelling and cursing at a man in a car in the lot.

“I was just like kind of freaked out, I didn’t know what was happening at first,” said Rivera. “They all got out the car and she shot one time and then the guy ran away and he called his friend, somebody came and picked him up in a truck and they left.”

Police said the victim gave them a description of his assailants and the white Honda they fled in.

The search, which included a helicopter, ended in a Homestead neighborhood. Police say when they attempted to pull the vehicle over, those inside jumped out and attempted to run away. They were taken into custody.

Police confirm they did recover a gun.