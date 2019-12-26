MARGATE (CBSMiami) – Two people were killed in a crash early Christmas morning crash.

Investigators confirmed 24-year-old Craig Williams was the driver and 19-year-old Reyana Lobban was the passenger in the Honda Civic. Police said the car crashed into a palm tree in the median on Royal Palm Boulevard just west of 441.

The car was totaled and unrecognizable. Car parts were scattered throughout the area. The car’s engine was found yards away from the scene of the crash.

“We were opening Christmas gifts and a phone call came in that he was in an accident and it was bad,” Wilbert Ebanks said.

Ebanks is mourning the loss of Williams who was his nephew. He said Williams left a family get together with his girlfriend moments before the crash.

“One of the nicest guys you would want to meet. He didn’t want to work as a mechanic but he was a good mechanic,” Ebanks said.

Ebanks said the Honda was built to go faster and even contained nitro to boost the speed. He blames the nitro on why the car was ripped apart during the crash.

Families nearby were already gathered for Christmas Eve celebrations.

“The engine right here is about 100 yards from where the car hit the tree and it was not a good night,” Guy Murray said. “It definitely ruined the party and everybody was upset and shaken.”

Investigators still want information from people who witnessed the crash.

Detectives said there was a Mazda 3 nearby and the driver of that vehicle was not hurt.