MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Work continues to recover a luxury yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony that went up in flames earlier this month.

On Thursday, Chopper4 flew over the relatively new marina on the west end of Watson Island where crews were working on it as it lay three-thirds submerged in the water on its starboard side. Towboat, which is involved in the recovery, said the next step will be to get the vessel in the upright position and refloat it. That could take a couple of days. It will then be towed to another location.

The 120-foot yacht caught fire Wednesday, December 18th. There were 7 crew members on board who were able to make it off safely.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll Jr. said they deployed 50 firefighters and they received help from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue. Both of those agencies deployed boats.

Carroll said it took at least 3 hours to bring the blaze under control.

WATCH: Fire Boats Battle Blaze As Yacht Starts Sinking

At the time, spokeswoman for Anthony said that he “out of the country and not commenting” about the fire. She said everyone on board got off the yacht safely and “that is all that matters.”

The cause of the fire remains investigation. Carroll said after the boat uprighted and towed to a dry-dock facility, investigators will be able to continue their work.

TMZ reported the yacht had been for sale earlier this year.

It was reportedly a $7 million yacht, with 5 cabins with sleeping room for 12 people. It also had a barbecue area with a jacuzzi and docking stations for jet skis and satellite TV and had been the site of several gatherings and parties.