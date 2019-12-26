FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale is making real progress as it continues the fix on their sewer mains.

The city says bypass line installed after a break in a 54-inch line on SE 10 Street along the north side of Virginia Young Park in Rio Vista is functioning properly with all of the sewage flow fully contained in the system. Crews will begin digging around the damaged section of the pipe in order to expose the break area, examine the pipe, and determine the length of pipe needed to replace it.

Streets in the vicinity of Virginia Young Park remain largely clear and dry.

A contractor will continue remediation activities today including cleaning and pressure washing streets, sidewalks, and driveways in the affected area.

Virginia Young Park remains closed while repair activities are taking place. Neighbors are being reminded that the area in and around Virginia Young Park is an active construction zone.

Overnight, divers installed a custom valve device on the pipe to repair the leak in a submerged 48-inch sewer main in the Himmarshee Canal in the vicinity of SE 2 Street and SE 9 Avenue. The repaired area of the pipe will be monitored throughout the day today and, if the seal holds, divers will apply special concrete around the valve device to permanently secure it in place.

Neighbors are reminded that the Himmarshee Canal from S. Federal Highway to the New River remains under a precautionary advisory for recreational water-related activities. Swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing, or engaging in any water-related activities within the precautionary advisory area should be avoided.

Cleanup, pressure washing, and deodorizing activities will continue on Ponce de Leon Drive and in the vicinity around Hector Park, which remains closed to the public

Boats will continue to patrol the canal system in and around Rio Vista and in the Himmarshee Canal conducting skimming and debris removal on the waterways.

Due to the repair work on the lines, there are road closures in those areas. Roads are closed in the immediate vicinity of Virginia Young Park are closed including a portion of SE 10 Street east of SE 9 Avenue, as well as a portion of South Rio Vista Boulevard east of SE 9 Avenue.

Southeast 9th Avenue is closed from south of the intersection at SE 8 Street to Ponce de Leon Drive. There is no access east of SE 9 Avenue at the intersections of SE 9 Street, SE 10 Street, South Rio Vista Boulevard, and the north side of Ponce de Leon Drive.