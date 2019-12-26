Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Homestead police have asked for the public’s help in solving a Christmas day double murder.
Around 1 a.m., police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called to NW 4 Avenue and NW 3 Street regarding a dead person.
When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were identified as 17-year-old Venicio Carrillo Perez and 22-year-old Juan Andres Godinez.
Police say both died on the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477. Or got to CrimeStoppers305.com and select “Submit a Tip”.
