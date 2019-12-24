MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Trader Joe’s egg salad and old fashioned potato salad are being recalled due to potential listeria contamination.
According to the FDA, the recalled 6-ounce packages of egg salad and 20-ounce containers of old fashioned potato salad have “use by” dates up to and including Dec. 17, 2019.
The UPC code for the recalled egg salad cups is 0066 6695. The potato salad code is 0032 1747.
The FDA said the recall is the result of a notification from Georgia-based Almark Foods that they supplied egg whites products in 20-pound pails which might be contaminated with listeria.
Anyone who bought the recalled salads should throw them out or return them for a full refund.
Listeria is a bacteria which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.
