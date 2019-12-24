



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI is trying to determine if the same person is responsible for two bank robberies in Miami-Dade on Monday.

The first robbery took place at a Bank of America branch at 2655 NW 54th Street just before 3 p.m.

The robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. The FBI is not releasing the amount of money, if any, that was taken.

About 20 minutes later, a second bank was robbed and it may have been by the same man.

This robbery took place at a Chase Bank branch at 801 SW 27th Avenue. Again, the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. The FBI has not disclosed how much he got away with.

In both cases, no one was injured in the robbery.

Surveillance videos from the banks that were robbed clearly show the man’s face. The two robbers appear to have very similar facial features, hair cuts, and beards and mustaches.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).