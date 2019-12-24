Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In Florida, sometimes Santa’s helpers dress like firefighters.
Just ask one Polk County family.
Over the weekend, the county’s fire and rescue were called to a house fire. After making sure everyone was out safely and getting the fire under control, firefighters went to work bringing out the family’s Christmas gifts so there wouldn’t be further damage.
They even rescued the Christmas tree.
All of the family’s gift were recovered and not damaged.
A 13-year-old girl was inside when the fire started, she was not hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
