MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have identified the victims of a fatal northwest Miami-Dade shooting that occurred on Saturday night.
According to Miami-Dade police, 69-year-old Carlos Manuel Martinez Sr. shot and killed 49-year-old Carlos Martinez Jr. and 52-year-old Julia Caridad Martinez Garcia.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, which was in the 8900 Block of NW 187 .
SWAT was then called out to the scene because police said Martinez Sr. had barricaded himself within a home.
Detectives said they were able to conclude that Martinez Sr. shot his son and daughter-in-law as they arrived home late at night.
However, investigators said the motive of the shooting is currently unknown.
If you have any information that can help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
