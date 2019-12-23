WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have identified the victims of a fatal northwest Miami-Dade shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

According to Miami-Dade police, 69-year-old Carlos Manuel Martinez Sr. shot and killed 49-year-old Carlos Martinez Jr. and 52-year-old Julia Caridad Martinez Garcia.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, which was in the 8900 Block of NW 187 .

SWAT was then called out to the scene because police said Martinez Sr. had barricaded himself within a home.

Detectives said they were able to conclude that Martinez Sr. shot his son and daughter-in-law as they arrived home late at night.

However, investigators said the motive of the shooting is currently unknown.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

