



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is reporting two new cases of dengue fever.

The county said these cases of mosquito-borne illness are geographically linked to a travel-related case.

The new cases bring the total number this year in Miami-Dade County to 14.

Dengue is spread, mostly by the aedes aegypti mosquito. It’s the kind that loves to hang out along-side humans.

“It bites during the day, whereas most mosquitoes coming out at night. It only breeds around humans. It doesn’t breed in the bush or in trees or in the Everglades, it only breeds around human habitation. And it only bites humans,” according to Dr. William Petrie with Miami-Dade Mosquito Control.

Miami-Dade Mosquito Control said there are things you can do around your home to lessen the instances of mosquitoes breeding.

Remove standing water, turn over anything holding water or that can hold water. Buckets and drums are the most common things, plant pots, plant saucers.

Many people who have dengue may not realize it. Symptoms are normally mild, maybe feeling like a cold. It’s spread by a mosquito first biting an infected person — then passing it on.

Dengue fever can present itself as a flu-like illness with muscle aches, pain, fever, headache, eye pain, and sometimes a rash. The symptoms appear within 14 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito and can last for up to a week.

There are no vaccines to prevent infection. The CDC said that early recognition and treatment can “substantially lower the risk of medical complications and death.”