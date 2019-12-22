WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – In President Trump’s first speech since the day he was impeached, he thanked Republican lawmakers for staying by his side.

“What kind of great support did we have from those incredible congressmen and women this week. They got up and they spoke. They were fantastic,” he said.

President Trump spoke in West Palm Beach Saturday evening in front of a crowd at a “Turning Point USA” summit. It’s a yearly meeting for the conservative student group.

“They have nothing. There’s no crime. There’s no nothing. How do you impeach and you have no crime? Even then people said there was no crime,” the president said.

The House impeached President Trump Wednesday on Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress charges.

After, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will hold the articles until rules for a Senate trial are agreed upon.

Also, the president signed a $1.4 trillion spending package Friday to avoid a government shutdown. The plan includes money for the US-Mexico border fence and billions of dollars going to defense which will also kick-off space force, a new military branch.

“Let me tell you about budgets. I’m a big budget person. But when it comes to the military, there is no budget. There is no budget,” the president said.

A new trade deal was passed before the holiday break in the house that’ll overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement and replace it with the Unites States-Mexico-Canada agreement or USMCA.

“All of our jobs and all of our companies were being sucked out of our country,” he said. “I want the companies to build our products here.”

It’ll go to the Senate in the new year.

And the president also told the crowd he has appointed close to 200 conservative judges. That includes two Supreme Court justices. He gave credit to President Obama, he says, who left 150 vacancies to fill for whomever was elected next.

“I think judges is right up there. It may be number two. People say judges is the single most important thing you can do and especially obviously Supreme Court justices,” the president said.