



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than a week after an aging sewer line broke in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, crews are now working on making emergency repairs to a second leak from a broken sewer main pipe in the same neighborhood.

Officials say the fix made to the first pipe on Wednesday may have caused the pressure to rise in the 54-inch pipe causing a new break in the vicinity of Virginia Young Park, located at 1000 SE 9th Avenue in the Rio Vista Neighborhood.

The new break is in a new location along the 50-year-old pipe. The previous break has been fixed.

Crews are there working on making emergency repairs.

Officials are advising people to avoid the area and standing water. Streets in the immediate area of Virginia Young Park are closed.

A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for the area.

In addition, a precautionary advisory for recreational activities in local waterways remains in effect.

The boundaries are Broward Boulevard to the north, Poinciana Drive to the east, SE 15 Street to the south, and SW 18 Avenue to the west. Water-related activities including swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, and canoeing should be avoided within these boundaries.

