MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Another dreary, damp December day for our Friday with a gusty northeast breeze bringing in showers off the Atlantic Ocean.

Highs Friday afternoon will struggle to warm up so temperatures should top at 75°. The rain remains light but on and off throughout the day.

It will become more humid this weekend with windy and gusty conditions remaining in the forecast.

The sun will barely break through the cloud cover on Saturday and the passing showers are expected along a brisk east wind.

By Sunday another storm system develops over the Gulf and slides across the Peninsula with the threat of strong to severe storms in South Florida later Sunday afternoon and evening.

Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

This area of low pressure will sweep a cold front across the area on Monday keeping breezy conditions in South Florida.

Drier air finally returns behind the cold front on Tuesday with sunny skies in time for the Christmas Day.

Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.