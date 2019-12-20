Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs man is behind bars for a 2017 kidnapping and sexual battery case.
Anthony McBride Junior appeared in bond court Friday.
Coral Springs police say he forced a 15-year-old girl off a Broward County transit bus and took her to an abandoned apartment where he allegedly raped her.
He was charged with kidnapping and sexual battery on a victim under 18.
Police say the victim was able to pick him out of a police line-up.
Mcbride is being held without bond.
You must log in to post a comment.