MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs man is behind bars for a 2017 kidnapping and sexual battery case.

Anthony McBride Junior appeared in bond court Friday.

Coral Springs police say he forced a 15-year-old girl off a Broward County transit bus and took her to an abandoned apartment where he allegedly raped her.

He was charged with kidnapping and sexual battery on a victim under 18.

Police say the victim was able to pick him out of a police line-up.

Mcbride is being held without bond.

