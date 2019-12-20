  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bird Road, Local TV, Miami News, Road Closed, Rollover Crash, Traffic

SOUTHWEST MIAMI DADE – A stretch of Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade is reopen after being shutdown for hours following a deadly multi-vehicle rollover crash.

Bird Road (SW 40th Street) was  shutdown between SW 128th and 125th Avenues after two cars were involved in a violent collision around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Bird and SW 127th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police

(CBS4)

The driver of one car died.

Police say he may have been killed by a drunk driver. His identity is not being released until next of kin is notified.

The second car rolled over with three people inside.

(CBS4)

A woman was injured after being ejected from the car and a man was also hurt.

Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A third person in the car ran away on foot. It’s not known if he was the driver, but police stopped him nearby and took him into custody.

Drivers should avoid the area or take Coral Way as an alternate route.

 

 

Comments