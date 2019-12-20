SOUTHWEST MIAMI DADE – A stretch of Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade is reopen after being shutdown for hours following a deadly multi-vehicle rollover crash.

Bird Road (SW 40th Street) was shutdown between SW 128th and 125th Avenues after two cars were involved in a violent collision around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Bird and SW 127th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police

The driver of one car died.

Police say he may have been killed by a drunk driver. His identity is not being released until next of kin is notified.

The second car rolled over with three people inside.

A woman was injured after being ejected from the car and a man was also hurt.

Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A third person in the car ran away on foot. It’s not known if he was the driver, but police stopped him nearby and took him into custody.

Drivers should avoid the area or take Coral Way as an alternate route.