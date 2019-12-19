WAWA (CBSMiami) — Wawa announced Thursday it was the victim of a data breach that may have collected debit and credit card information from thousands of customers.

The convenience store and food market chain, which has stores across South Florida, said it discovered the malware on December 10.

It took the company two days to stop the breach after finding it on its payment processing servers.

The malware affected customer payment information at possibly all Wawa locations beginning at different points after March 4, 2019, the company said. By April 22, the malware was on most store and fuel pump payment systems.

The company said credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names may have been affected. PIN numbers and credit card security codes were not affected.

ATMs were also not affected.

Wawa has set up a hotline to answer customer questions about the breach at 1-844-386-9559 and recommends customers review payment card statements, register for identity protection services and order a credit report.

The company said it’s not aware of any data stolen during the breach being used fraudulently.