



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Two parents in Cape Coral have been charged with the death of their 18-month-old son, who weighed only 17 pounds at the time of his death.

Experts said that the child’s weight at the time of his death is in line with what a 7-month old should weigh.

On Wednesday, a Lee County Grand Jury indicted Ryan Patrick O’Leary, 30, and Sheila O’Leary, 35, on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

The mother called 911 in September when she noticed her son was not breathing and felt cold, according to a police report. She tried to resuscitate the baby, but he was dead when paramedics arrived, according to the News-Press.

The couple told police they are vegan and eat only raw fruits and vegetables.

State Attorney Amira Fox said the indictment also includes three other children who also suffered from child abuse and extreme neglect. They are 3, 5 and 11 years old.

“The evidence and crime scene, in this case, are gut-wrenching. These are images as a mother and State Attorney I will not be able to forget,” Fox said.

The couple is set to appear in court Monday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)