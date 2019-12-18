Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old high school student died early Wednesday after she was struck by a school bus in a residential area near West Palm Beach.
The girl was taken to a hospital where she died, the agency said in an email. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.
Vehicle homicide investigators are on the scene.
The sheriff’s office asked motorists to stay away from the area.
The student’s name wasn’t released, nor were details about how the crash happened.
