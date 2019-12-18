MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What kind of business meeting results in a 10 minute vicious pistol whipping? Well, that’s what happened in the middle of a Medley warehouse district parking lot.

“He had lacerations all over his head. He was pistol whipped,” Sgt. Louis Ponce said of the victim, Maykel Alvarez.

Medley police said it was a setup, with Alvarez being lured to the parking lot by his so-called friend Keyci Pujada Rios.

Rios was accompanied by Osman Montes De Oca and a third unidentified henchman, who restlessly pound the overwhelmed victim.

Eventually the trio attempted to stuff Alvarez in the truck of the car.

The question: Why such violence?

“We were not sure where this was going. They were willing to cause harm at any cost,” said Ponce.

Miami police busted Rios, who is now charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with a fire arm as well as kidnapping.

“This was definitely a set up. Mr. Kayce was friends with the victim and he was the one who arranged the meeting,” Ponce said.

But the guy engineering most of the violence and manhandling Alvarez is still on the loose.

Police said Montes De Oca has a lengthy criminal record and prone to violence. Medley cops want him off the street.

“All the individuals involved have criminal backgrounds,” Ponce said.

Alvarez surrendered his cellphone and wallet. He was then able to start his car, but only got a hundred feet away from the scene before crashing into a fence.

Police evidence photographs show a blooded exterior of Alvarez’s car, a testimony to the violent nature of the unexplained confrontation.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.