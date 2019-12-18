  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Hank Tester
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A massive yacht fire near the MacArthur Causeway has been a challenge for firefighters at the scene.

The blaze broke out Wednesday night just off the west end of Watson Island.

“When crews arrived there was heavy smoke, a lot of flames on this yacht,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

WATCH: Fire Boats Battle Blaze As Yacht Starts Sinking

 

The flames were clearly visible from Downtown Miami as smoke filled the sky over the Island Gardens Marina.

The 120-foot yacht listing to its right. (Miami-Dade Fire Recue)

The relatively new marina is part of the long delayed development of Watson Island.

With city of Miami and Miami-Dade fire boats deployed, the fire was fought from dockside and from the water.

A total of 40 firefighters kept water on the smoldering 120-foot yacht that was listing to its side.

They worked primarily in a defensive mode, containing the fire while protecting a number of other yachts moored nearby.

There were no reported injuries.

