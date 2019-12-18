ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The plan to bring a high-speed rail service to Disney World is inching ever closer.
Walt Disney World confirmed to CBS4 News it is in discussions with Virgin Trains USA – formerly Brightline – to develop a train station on Disney property.
A Disney spokesperson shared the following statement:
“As the top vacation destination and largest single-site employer in the United States, Walt Disney World Resort is an obvious choice for a rail station between Orlando International Airport and Tampa. We have been in conversations with Virgin Trains USA, and, while we have not yet made any definitive commitment, we have mutually agreed to more formally explore developing a train station on our property. Intercity passenger rail will be a boost to the local economy, and we support their investment in the Central Florida region as we continue to grow and expand.”
The trains currently run from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm.
Work is currently being done to expand the service from West Palm Beach to Orlando and Tampa.
