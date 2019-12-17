COCOA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Kris Kringle can’t fly without his reindeer. The man, or woman, in this case, learned that the hard way when the skydiving Santa made a hard landing on a Florida beach was had to be hospitalized.
Organizers of the Skydiving Santas event in Cocoa Beach on Saturday said the woman was conscious and breathing when she was airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital. She wasn’t identified and her condition wasn’t known.
Orlando television station WESH reports that almost 100 skydivers dressed in Santa’s red suit and white beard took part in the event on Florida’s Space Coast. It was the third year that the professional and skilled amateur skydivers have participated in the pre-Christmas gathering.
