MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On the eve of the impeachment vote, several “Nobody Is Above The Law” rallies were held across South Florida.

The rallies all carried a similar message, expressing their support for impeaching President Trump and his removal from office.

In Downtown Miami Tuesday night, rally-goers held signs and chanted. One person even held a sign stating “Republicans for Impeachment.”

Organizers counted roughly 150 attendees.

“It goes to show you how much we love this country and we will not stand for lawlessness,” Michael Russell said.

Russell is a protest organizer with the group MoveOn.

“We will stand together and fight for this country because if we don’t, we will lose this democracy,” he said.

The protests were held a day before a historic House vote.

Earlier in the day, there were impeachment supporters outside Trump National Doral and in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s time that we address this as Americans, not as a party but as human beings,” an impeachment supporter said.

These rallies initially started in November 2018 when people expressed their support for protecting the Special Counsel Investigation. Now, they’re expressing their support for impeachment.

It’s likely the president will be impeached and unlikely he will be removed from office, but organizers said their work is not over.

“We will protest to make sure a fair trial will take place,” Russell said.

Organizers are planning a protest outside Sen. Marco Rubio’s Miami Office. It’s unclear if a time and how many people are expected.