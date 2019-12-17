



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Filmmaking is his passion and ever since he was a little boy Joey Lamar Ashley knew that is what he wanted to do.

“I’ve always wanted to be a filmmaker, since the age of 10 or 11,” he said.

As he got older his love for filmmaking grew but says fulfilling his dream wasn’t easy.

“I never had a mentor or any kind of guidance from the industry. So everything I did in middle school and high school was on a trial and error basis, finding it out myself. I had family and friends but nothing came from the industry” said Ashley.

That’s why he has made it his mission to help students with the same passion and desire for the arts.

Five years ago Ashley said he found what he was looking for in an Urgent Inc. Media Arts program where he mentors, coaches and teaches young minds all about content creation, photography, video production and filmmaking.

“Even though I may not do very well at a certain particular thing it’s okay because he will be there for me and allow me to succeed in whatever next task is thrown at me,” said Leonce Lumar, an intern with Urgent Inc.

Deondre Marshall was also an intern and said Ashley played such an important role in his life that he wanted to do the same in the lives of other students. He is now one of Ashley’s assistants.

“He really pushes me as an individual, not only in my profession but personally. He pushes me to become a better person in general,” said Marshall.

Not only does Ashley motivate future filmmakers and artists to be the best they can be, but he also teaches them about the important role they play in the community.

“These teenagers are growing up in that digital age society. Some are born with phones and technology. Sometimes I try to put forth in them to know that they have a huge social responsibility when it comes to media, especially social media empowerment” said Ashely.

“These interns here, they really have a gif,t they integrate their skills together to make movies and Joey is the reason they are still here,” said Marshall.

Urgent, Inc. is a youth and community development organization dedicated to empowering young minds to transform their communities. The media arts program is one of the many programs they offer. Among them after school, summer camps and even a program for grandparents raising grandchildren.

If you are a mentor and would like to share your story with us, please email us at mentoringmatters@cbs.com.

