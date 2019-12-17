Comments
DEBARY, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — A thief’s plan to use a Florida woman’s compromised credit card info to buy AR-15 rifle parts backfired when the delivery went to her doorstep instead.
Volusia County Sheriff’s officials say the 69-year-old woman was notified by the bank that fraudulent payments had recently shown up on her credit card. She cancelled the card and was told the charges were also cancelled, but one was processed.
Authorities say she received the package at her home Saturday and found parts to a high powered rifle inside.
The News-Journal reports the unidentified woman plans to return the parts.
