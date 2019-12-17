MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has a new interim fire chief.
On Tuesday, the county commission officially appointed Alan Cominsky.
Since joining the department in 1995, Cominsky has served with distinction in every civil service rank – firefighter, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief.
Most recently he was the assistant fire chief for technical and support services.
The 24-year veteran of the department is leading the sixth-largest accredited full-service fire and rescue department in the southeastern United States.
He’s an adjunct instructor with Miami-Dade College in the Emergency Medical Services Program, a member of the National Fire Protection Association, Florida Fire Chiefs Association, Florida Fire Marshals Association and the Florida Officers of Miami-Dade.
The South Florida native graduated from Southwest Senior High School, earned an associate degree in science and an associate degree in arts from Miami-Dade College, a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Barry University and a master’s degree in public administration from Barry University.
