



NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Two Northwest Miami-Dade families believe their homes were intentionally set on fire which left one person dead.

Eddy Jean spent Sunday boarding up broken windows at his home of nearly thirty years.

“We just have to rebuild it. We have no choice. We just have to move on,” Jean said.

The right side of his home was damaged in a fire Saturday. His next door longtime neighbor is also trying to salvage what’s left from the same fire that also damaged his home as well.

Phil Andre believes it was started on purpose and he says the homes on their street were not the first ones targeted.

“I believe that he set fire on a house on 1332nd street and another house on a 134th,” Andre said.

Miami-Dade Fire officials say these two were the only homes damaged Saturday and a man’s body was found in the backyard of one of them. Investigators didn’t say how he died.

It happened along Northwest 1st Avenue near 135th Street.

Police have not confirmed if that person was responsible for starting the fire. But they did say he was connected to several cases in nearby North Miami.

“I never thought about something like this. Never, for the past 28 years, I never thought about something like that,” Andre said.

As they continue to focus on rebuilding, the two are thankful their loved ones were not hurt.

“We say thanks to God because we are ok,” Jean said. “I don’t know how much it’s going to cost but we will survive,” said Jean.

Both are waiting on investigators to confirm whether neighbors should still be worried about someone going around and starting fires.

“I haven’t been contacted by police today. I thought I was going to but so far, not yet,” Andre said Sunday.

Miami-Dade Police have not released the name of the man whose body was found here.

There is a GoFundMe page that has been started for those impacted.