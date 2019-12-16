Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Deputies in Jacksonville continue to search for two children who were last seen playing in their front yard on Sunday.
Deputies say a family member called when they realized 5-year-old Briya Williams and her brother 6-year-old Braxton Williams were missing.
An Amber alert for the two was issued late Sunday evening.
Several agencies are involved in the search efforts.
Anyone who sees the children or has information is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
You must log in to post a comment.