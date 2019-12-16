MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Crews are working Monday night to fix a massive water main break that has forced some Miami Beach residents out of their homes.

Chopper4 was over the scene at 74th Street and Carlyle Avenue.

The gushing water is causing the ground the crater.

CBS4’s Ty Russell learned it has gotten so bad that city officials asked residents of at least one building to evacuate temporarily.

Several roads have been closed off as public works crews work to shut off multiple water valves.

City leaders said a busted 24-inch water line is to blame, but it’s unknown what caused the break.

Florida Power & Light is also responding in case its workers need to take some action.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.