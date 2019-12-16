MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach parking enforcement officer was arrested over the weekend on extortion and bribery charges, according to police.

Police say Miami Beach’s Parking Director received a tip about Dante Zirio’s alleged illegal activities.

According to the police report, Zirio demanded $1,000 a month from the owner of APS Parking LLC, or he would issue parking citations to his valet company. Diaz claims Zirio told him he would not enforce any parking violations if he paid him the month. Police say Zirio also received $400 from a second victim for not issuing parking tickets.

Following an Internal Affairs investigation, Zirio was arrested Saturday, December 14, and charged with two counts of unlawful compensation, two counts of bribery and two counts of extortion.

In a statement, Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales said:

“We will not tolerate any act of bribery or pubic corruption in the City of Miami Beach. It is a sad day when a public official engages in such behavior, but thanks to the swift action of all involved, we were able to identify and arrest the perpetrator quickly. Although we believe this parking attendant acted alone, I have directed our police department to launch an internal investigation.”