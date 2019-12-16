MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man is behind bars Monday afternoon after being accused of shooting and killing his mother following an argument.

Police said it happened Sunday at around 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of SW 56th Terrace in Margate.

On Monday, Alexander Deltoro Junior, 28, appeared in front of Broward Judge Jackie Powell for an initial hearing.

The judge had this to say, “Mr. Deltoro is in an argument with his parents and brings a gun to the argument and we’re here today because now his mother is deceased.”

Police said Deltoro and his parents were driving home from a night out when they got into an argument.

The argument escalated to a physical altercation when they got home, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said Deltoro produced a handgun, pointed it in the direction of his mom and fired a single shot, resulting in her death.

Police said Deltoro was unlawfully carrying the concealed firearm at the time.

He was charged with manslaughter and carrying a concealed weapon.

Bonds totaling in excess of $100,000 were set for Deltoro.