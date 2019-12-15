



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A record seven South Florida high school football teams went to states and all seven came out champions.

In the Class 2A title game, Champagnat (10-3) beat Victory Christian Academy (11-2) 35-14 for their second Class 2A title in three years.

Chaminade-Madonna (12-2) defeated Florida State University High (12-2) 35-20 for their third straight Class 3A title.

Booker T. Washington (13-2) secured the Class 4A title by beating Bolles (11-2) 25-21.

Over in the Class 5A championship match, Northwestern (13-2) easily handled Jones (13-2) to a score of 34-17.

In the biggest blowout, Central (12-3) defeated Escambia (14-1) 62-27 for the Class 6A title.

Derek Wingo, one of the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy finalists, and his St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (14-0) beat Edgewater (13-2) in the Class 7A title game.

Last but most certainly not least, Henry Parrish, the first-ever CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy winner, and his Columbus Explorers (11-4) walked away as the Class 8A champions after winning 21-20 against Apopka (12-2).