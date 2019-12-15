  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Phone Scam

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are warning people about a threatening phone scam where crooks scare callers in order to steal their information.

According to police, the call directs the receivers to visit a website where they’re asked to enter personal information.

Investigators said in this case, the scammers used the phone number of the Florida City Police Department to make victims think the call is credible.

Graham Ginsberg of Naples received a call while he was out with his family on Friday.

“They are talking about bombs and that is a threat,” Ginsberg explained. “They are basically saying they’re going to blow me up.”

Officers are warning everyone to be on the lookout for these voicemail scams and to call police when if they receive one.

