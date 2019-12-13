



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s still time to open your heart and help families in need this holiday season.

CBS4’s community outreach program, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, is busy matching generous adopters with families in need through its Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program. But Neighbors isn’t just matching families with donors but also individuals like 26-year-old Andrew Dullea.

Dullea loves to dance and he is a great instructor. Then there’s Ernest Scott who knows all about music and Torrance Walker is great at basketball, football and loves to exercise.

These men are among more than 200 people cared for by MACTown, a nonprofit organization that cares for and assists adults with intellectual disabilities.

They have nearly two dozen group homes from Fort Pierce to Miami, including one in North Miami where six men live.

“I like it here, meeting new friends, having fun, being with each other for the holidays,” said Dullea.

Although Dullea says they are like a family, it is this time of the year when they miss their own families the most because many of them live in other parts of the country.

“I would love to go see my mom for the holidays,” said Dullea. “I haven’t seen her in a long time. It’s been 6 years. I miss her a lot.”

Dullea, Ernest Scott, Torrance Walker, Derrick Harris, Jean Dextra and Clyde Martin are some of the people Neighbors 4 Neighbors is trying to help through their Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program.

“What would you like for Christmas?” Asked CBS 4’s Marybel Rodriguez to Ernest.

“I like a stereo system,” he replied.

Andrew would love to see his mom and Ernest is just grateful for what he has.

“I just thank God for another year for me, stuff like that. Live a little longer life,” said Ernest.

If you would like to make their holidays a little extra special you can do so through the Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program.

The deadline to adopt a family is Wednesday, December 18.

There are about 40 families still available to be adopted and 430 adopted so far.

Just dial **GIVE (star, star, GIVE) on your mobile device to see how you can help.