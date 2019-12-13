Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man is facing federal charges after being accused of sending threatening messages online.
Investigators say 34-year-old Mostafa Hussaini posted a dozen videos online, saying he wanted to “Burn” black people and kill people from different religions, and the military.”
According to the criminal complaint, Hussaini uploaded a video showing him setting a living parakeet on fire before threatening Christians.
Hussaini will remain in detention until a hearing on Wednesday.
