MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man is facing federal charges after being accused of sending threatening messages online.

Investigators say 34-year-old Mostafa Hussaini posted a dozen videos online, saying he wanted to “Burn” black people and kill people from different religions, and the military.”

According to the criminal complaint, Hussaini uploaded a video showing him setting a living parakeet on fire before threatening Christians.

Hussaini will remain in detention until a hearing on Wednesday.

