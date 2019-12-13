MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting U.S. Marine Corps veteran Staff Sergeant Danny Aguilar who is now a Lieutenant with Miami Fire Rescue.

Aguilar enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2002 where he served for 14 years. During his time in the military, he was a diesel mechanic, his day to day job was to fix trucks. Aguilar said that when you get deployed you don’t have a shop and so you have to make the repairs wherever you get a chance, so he learned to make do with what he had. After boot camp, he went to Japan for two years. While there he helped in the Sri Lanka tsunami aftermath in 2013. He then went to Iraq and back to Japan.

“I saw how much we do to help people, it’s not just fighting wars, what people think you actually do, a lot of humanitarian efforts. The comradery in the Marine Corps is amazing. I have marines that I still see until today. I don’t believe I’m a hero, I just did my job. I believe everybody has a duty to serve their country. Now I’m a firefighter. I like to serve people, help the country that helped me, it’s least I can do” said Aguilar.

Staff Sergeant Aguilar was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side, he proudly stood and waved at the fan-filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you veteran United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant and Miami Fire Lieutenant Danny Aguilar for your service and dedication to our country.