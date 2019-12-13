Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An El Portal Village councilman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his former employer faced a judge Friday morning.
Prosecutors say Harold Mathis Junior stole more than $47,000 by using a Miami law firm’s credit card, forging the firm’s checks and stealing cash from a client’s fees over a couple of years.
Mathis worked as a paralegal at a Brickell law firm.
He faces more than 60 criminal charges.
A judge ordered him held on an $84,000 bond.
You must log in to post a comment.