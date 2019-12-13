  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Portal, Harold Mathis Junior, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An El Portal Village councilman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his former employer faced a judge Friday morning.

Prosecutors say Harold Mathis Junior stole more than $47,000 by using a Miami law firm’s credit card, forging the firm’s checks and stealing cash from a client’s fees over a couple of years.

Mathis worked as a paralegal at a Brickell law firm.

He faces more than 60 criminal charges.

A judge ordered him held on an $84,000 bond.

Comments